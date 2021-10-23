China says it will further open various sectors to foreign investors, but strained bilateral relations could restrain FDI growth. Photo: Shutterstock China says it will further open various sectors to foreign investors, but strained bilateral relations could restrain FDI growth. Photo: Shutterstock
China says it will further open various sectors to foreign investors, but strained bilateral relations could restrain FDI growth. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

China warns ‘complex and grim’ external environment poses risk to stabilising foreign direct investment

  • New five-year foreign investment plan outlines more conservative growth target for coming five years, in light of economic uncertainties both at home and abroad
  • As Beijing vows to advance investment ties with other countries, analysts warn that deteriorating international relations and decoupling could impede that effort

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 12:00am, 23 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China says it will further open various sectors to foreign investors, but strained bilateral relations could restrain FDI growth. Photo: Shutterstock China says it will further open various sectors to foreign investors, but strained bilateral relations could restrain FDI growth. Photo: Shutterstock
China says it will further open various sectors to foreign investors, but strained bilateral relations could restrain FDI growth. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE