China says it will further open various sectors to foreign investors, but strained bilateral relations could restrain FDI growth. Photo: Shutterstock
China warns ‘complex and grim’ external environment poses risk to stabilising foreign direct investment
- New five-year foreign investment plan outlines more conservative growth target for coming five years, in light of economic uncertainties both at home and abroad
- As Beijing vows to advance investment ties with other countries, analysts warn that deteriorating international relations and decoupling could impede that effort
