China’s economic growth in the third quarter slipped to 4.9 per cent, down from 7.9 per cent in the second quarter and 18.3 per cent in the first. Photo: AFP
China outlines strategy to meet economic challenges, from power crisis to Evergrande woes
- Chinese state media have released a 10 point article outlining how the government is managing economic risks
- The report, based on interviews with experts, covers areas such as power outages, trade and regulatory tightening
Topic | China GDP
