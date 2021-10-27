After China cracked down on after-school educational activities, millions of jobs in the sector were affected. Photo: Xinhua
China’s education, tutoring industry posts 10 available jobs for every applicant amid crackdown, study finds
- K-12 tutoring companies have ‘transitioned their businesses’, but millions of jobs were affected after Beijing said firms ‘violated the laws of education’
- CIER index that gauges China’s labour market also shows that jobseekers are leaving some competitive top-tier job markets for greater stability in lower-tier cities
Topic | China jobs
