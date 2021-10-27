The World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body says a new panel will investigate the nearly year-long dispute over China’s tariffs on Australian wine. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia wine dispute: WTO agrees to investigate China’s tariffs after Beijing blocked it last month
- Canada, Britain, New Zealand among countries that have reserved spots as third parties on the WTO’s dispute-settlement panel, Geneva-based trade official says
- Beijing has imposed steep anti-dumping duties on Australian wine for nearly a year amid an ongoing trade dispute
Topic | China-Australia relations
