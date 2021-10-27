The World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body says a new panel will investigate the nearly year-long dispute over China’s tariffs on Australian wine. Photo: EPA-EFE The World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body says a new panel will investigate the nearly year-long dispute over China’s tariffs on Australian wine. Photo: EPA-EFE
The World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body says a new panel will investigate the nearly year-long dispute over China’s tariffs on Australian wine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia wine dispute: WTO agrees to investigate China’s tariffs after Beijing blocked it last month

  • Canada, Britain, New Zealand among countries that have reserved spots as third parties on the WTO’s dispute-settlement panel, Geneva-based trade official says
  • Beijing has imposed steep anti-dumping duties on Australian wine for nearly a year amid an ongoing trade dispute

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:31am, 27 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body says a new panel will investigate the nearly year-long dispute over China’s tariffs on Australian wine. Photo: EPA-EFE The World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body says a new panel will investigate the nearly year-long dispute over China’s tariffs on Australian wine. Photo: EPA-EFE
The World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body says a new panel will investigate the nearly year-long dispute over China’s tariffs on Australian wine. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE