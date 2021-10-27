The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan (US$3.1 million) from their main operations. Photo: Xinhua
China industrial profit growth accelerates despite rising price of coal, supply shortages, power rationing
- Profits at China’s industrial firms jumped 16.3 per cent year on year to 738.74 billion yuan (US$115.7 billion), quickening from the 10.1 per cent gain in August
- China’s industrial sector has been hit by the surging price of coal, supply shortages and power rationing triggered by coal shortages due to emission reduction targets
Topic | China’s power crisis
The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan (US$3.1 million) from their main operations. Photo: Xinhua