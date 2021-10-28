China has nearly a complete monopoly on magnesium, which is used to strengthen aluminium alloys – a key raw material in auto production. Photo: Xinhua China has nearly a complete monopoly on magnesium, which is used to strengthen aluminium alloys – a key raw material in auto production. Photo: Xinhua
China has nearly a complete monopoly on magnesium, which is used to strengthen aluminium alloys – a key raw material in auto production. Photo: Xinhua
Commodities
Economy /  China Economy

China’s power crisis sends magnesium prices skyward, choking supply chain and leaving Europe desperate

  • Global automotive industry depends on magnesium, but China has nearly a complete monopoly on the industry, producing 87 per cent of the world’s supply
  • Magnesium production is power-intensive and emits five times more carbon pollutants than steel production, meaning some smelting plants may be shut down for several months

Topic |   Commodities
Jess MaSu-Lin Tan
Jess Ma and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 1:00pm, 28 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has nearly a complete monopoly on magnesium, which is used to strengthen aluminium alloys – a key raw material in auto production. Photo: Xinhua China has nearly a complete monopoly on magnesium, which is used to strengthen aluminium alloys – a key raw material in auto production. Photo: Xinhua
China has nearly a complete monopoly on magnesium, which is used to strengthen aluminium alloys – a key raw material in auto production. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE