China has nearly a complete monopoly on magnesium, which is used to strengthen aluminium alloys – a key raw material in auto production. Photo: Xinhua
China’s power crisis sends magnesium prices skyward, choking supply chain and leaving Europe desperate
- Global automotive industry depends on magnesium, but China has nearly a complete monopoly on the industry, producing 87 per cent of the world’s supply
- Magnesium production is power-intensive and emits five times more carbon pollutants than steel production, meaning some smelting plants may be shut down for several months
Topic | Commodities
