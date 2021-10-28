China’s manufacturers that make less than 400 million yuan a year will see at least half of their taxes deferred for the next three months. Photo: AFP China’s manufacturers that make less than 400 million yuan a year will see at least half of their taxes deferred for the next three months. Photo: AFP
China’s small manufacturers see taxes deferred as Beijing vows ‘timely and targeted’ economic adjustments

  • State Council will study ‘large-scale tax-reduction policy for market entities’
  • Manufacturers that make up to 400 million yuan (US$62.6 million) a year will see their taxes entirely or partially deferred for the next three months

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 2:32pm, 28 Oct, 2021

