China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, used for heating, cooking, electricity generation and steel making. Photo: Reuters
5 things you need to know about China’s power crisis
- China has been dealing with power rationing and blackouts since September due to Beijing’s determination to cut emissions and surging prices
- The power crunch has already had an impact on the economy and has raised concerns ahead of the winter heating season
