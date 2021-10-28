G20 leaders will gather in Rome on October 30-31 in the first in-person meeting of leaders from the world’s biggest economies since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Photo: Reuters
China and the US expected to strike conciliatory chord at G20 summit amid need for global economic cooperation
- Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen exchanged views about further cooperation under G20 framework in virtual meet
- This weekend’s leaders meeting could see could see historic agreement on a long-awaited global minimum corporate tax
