Beijing has told local governments debt management is a ‘lifelong political responsibility’. Photo: Xinhua
China debt: Beijing names and shames costly local government projects in bid to curb debt
- Beijing has put the spotlight on eight wasteful local government projects as part of its ongoing campaign to reduce debt
- The State Council urged local governments to ‘strictly follow fiscal discipline’ and ‘condense’ construction spending
Topic | Dealing with debt
Beijing has told local governments debt management is a ‘lifelong political responsibility’. Photo: Xinhua