China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index PMI – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – fell to 49.2 in October from 53.2 in September. Photo: Reuters
China factory activity shrinks for second month as high material prices, power disruptions pressure manufacturers
- The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners – fell to 49.2 in October, from 49.6 in September
- China’s official non-manufacturing PMI – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – was down to 52.4 in October from 53.2 in September
