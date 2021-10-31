China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index PMI – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – fell to 49.2 in October from 53.2 in September. Photo: Reuters China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index PMI – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – fell to 49.2 in October from 53.2 in September. Photo: Reuters
China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index PMI – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – fell to 49.2 in October from 53.2 in September. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China factory activity shrinks for second month as high material prices, power disruptions pressure manufacturers

  • The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners – fell to 49.2 in October, from 49.6 in September
  • China’s official non-manufacturing PMI – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – was down to 52.4 in October from 53.2 in September

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:55am, 31 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index PMI – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – fell to 49.2 in October from 53.2 in September. Photo: Reuters China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index PMI – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – fell to 49.2 in October from 53.2 in September. Photo: Reuters
China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index PMI – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – fell to 49.2 in October from 53.2 in September. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE