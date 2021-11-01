China’s Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.6 in October from 50.0 in September. Photo: AFP
China factory activity lifted by strong demand, but power shortages and rising costs weigh on production
- The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.6 in October from 50.0 in September
- The index focuses on small, private firms unlike the official index whose respondents come mostly from larger, state-owned firms
Topic | China's economic recovery
