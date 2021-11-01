China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement to strengthen international cooperation on digital regulation, President Xi Jinping said in a virtual speech during the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement to strengthen international cooperation on digital regulation, President Xi Jinping said in a virtual speech during the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement to strengthen international cooperation on digital regulation, President Xi Jinping said in a virtual speech during the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
E-commerce
Economy /  China Economy

China applies to join digital economy pact, confirming Xi Jinping’s G20 speech

  • The Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) currently covers Singapore, New Zealand and Chile, while Canada has also expressed an interest to join it
  • President Xi Jinping had confirmed China’s plans to join the pact in a speech to the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Sunday

Topic |   E-commerce
ReutersBloomberg
Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 12:57pm, 1 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement to strengthen international cooperation on digital regulation, President Xi Jinping said in a virtual speech during the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement to strengthen international cooperation on digital regulation, President Xi Jinping said in a virtual speech during the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement to strengthen international cooperation on digital regulation, President Xi Jinping said in a virtual speech during the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE