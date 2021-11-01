China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement to strengthen international cooperation on digital regulation, President Xi Jinping said in a virtual speech during the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China applies to join digital economy pact, confirming Xi Jinping’s G20 speech
- The Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) currently covers Singapore, New Zealand and Chile, while Canada has also expressed an interest to join it
- President Xi Jinping had confirmed China’s plans to join the pact in a speech to the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Sunday
Topic | E-commerce
