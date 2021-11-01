US Treasury Janet Yellen attended the G20 Summit in Rome with US President Joe Biden. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations: ‘reciprocal’ lowering of trade tariffs could ease inflation, Janet Yellen says
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Washington expects China to meet its commitments under the phase-one trade deal
- US officials have resumed an exclusion process that could lead to some tariffs being removed, but have not looked at broader rollbacks thus far
Topic | US-China trade war
