US Treasury Janet Yellen attended the G20 Summit in Rome with US President Joe Biden. Photo: EPA-EFE US Treasury Janet Yellen attended the G20 Summit in Rome with US President Joe Biden. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Treasury Janet Yellen attended the G20 Summit in Rome with US President Joe Biden. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

US-China relations: ‘reciprocal’ lowering of trade tariffs could ease inflation, Janet Yellen says

  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Washington expects China to meet its commitments under the phase-one trade deal
  • US officials have resumed an exclusion process that could lead to some tariffs being removed, but have not looked at broader rollbacks thus far

Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:40pm, 1 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Treasury Janet Yellen attended the G20 Summit in Rome with US President Joe Biden. Photo: EPA-EFE US Treasury Janet Yellen attended the G20 Summit in Rome with US President Joe Biden. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Treasury Janet Yellen attended the G20 Summit in Rome with US President Joe Biden. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE