How China’s property crackdown is being felt in a remote city steeped in Communist Party lore

  • Beijing’s push to reduce excessive borrowing in the property sector and tame house prices is hurting regional finances
  • The policy tightening could be related to the current political cycle ahead of the 20th Party Congress, some analysts say

Ji Siqi

Updated: 9:34am, 2 Nov, 2021

