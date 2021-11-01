11:11
CPTPP could become game changer and supplant 'out-of-date' WTO, after mainland China, Taiwan apply
CPTPP trade agreement poised to be new powerhouse partnership in beleaguered global trade system
- Experts weigh in on how a trade deal that the United States abandoned has gradually been gaining significance as a global agreement, rather than a regional one
- Britain is looking to get in on the deal, while mainland China and Taiwan also want a piece of the pie
