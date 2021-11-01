11:11

CPTPP could become game changer and supplant 'out-of-date' WTO, after mainland China, Taiwan apply

Economy

CPTPP trade agreement poised to be new powerhouse partnership in beleaguered global trade system

  • Experts weigh in on how a trade deal that the United States abandoned has gradually been gaining significance as a global agreement, rather than a regional one
  • Britain is looking to get in on the deal, while mainland China and Taiwan also want a piece of the pie

Topic |   The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Nov, 2021

