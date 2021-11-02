China’s economy is slowing under headwinds from an energy shortage to a slump in the property sector. Photo: AP China’s economy is slowing under headwinds from an energy shortage to a slump in the property sector. Photo: AP
China’s economy is slowing under headwinds from an energy shortage to a slump in the property sector. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s economic growth next year to be supported by fiscal policy, ‘limited’ need for ‘aggressive’ monetary easing

  • Huang Yiping, a former member of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) monetary policy committee, sees average growth this year at around 8 per cent
  • China’s economy is slowing under headwinds from an energy shortage to a slump in the property sector

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:16pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s economy is slowing under headwinds from an energy shortage to a slump in the property sector. Photo: AP China’s economy is slowing under headwinds from an energy shortage to a slump in the property sector. Photo: AP
China’s economy is slowing under headwinds from an energy shortage to a slump in the property sector. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE