China’s economic growth next year to be supported by fiscal policy, ‘limited’ need for ‘aggressive’ monetary easing
- Huang Yiping, a former member of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) monetary policy committee, sees average growth this year at around 8 per cent
