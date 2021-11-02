China’s local governments raise money to often fund infrastructure projects, but there are concerns about rising debt levels. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
Is China’s local government debt a concern and what role do LGFVs play in infrastructure spending?
- Local government bonds reached 28.6 trillion yuan (US$4.5 trillion) at the end of September, accounting for 23 per cent of the all the listed bonds in China by volume
- Local government hidden debts, mainly LGFV debts including loans and bonds, reached 45 trillion yuan (US$7 trillion) at the end of 2020, according to estimates
Topic | China economy
China’s local governments raise money to often fund infrastructure projects, but there are concerns about rising debt levels. Photo: Xinhua