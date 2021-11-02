Many Chinese breeders are struggling to pay their suppliers, as pork prices have fallen by 70 per cent this year. Photo: Reuters Many Chinese breeders are struggling to pay their suppliers, as pork prices have fallen by 70 per cent this year. Photo: Reuters
China’s new pig farmers determined to ‘hold on’ despite big swings in pork prices

  • Surging output and Covid-linked demand interruptions have driven down pork prices by 70 per cent this year
  • Despite heavy producer losses, many new farmers are determined to ride out the boom-bust cycle

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:58pm, 2 Nov, 2021

