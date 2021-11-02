Western regions, including Ningxia, Gansu, Inner Mongolia and Yunan, have suffered the most due to the recent wave of Delta variant outbreaks. Photo: Reuters
China’s regional economies echo national slowdown in face of ‘grim, complex’ outlook, coronavirus outbreaks
- All 31 provincial-level jurisdictions followed the national trend after China’s overall economic growth slowed to 4.9 per cent in the third quarter
- A total of 20 of China’s provinces failed to achieve the national average of a 9.8 per cent growth rate in the January-September period
Topic | China GDP
