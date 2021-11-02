Beijing urged local authorities to stabilise food supply and families to stockpile daily necessities. Photo: Bloomberg Beijing urged local authorities to stabilise food supply and families to stockpile daily necessities. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing urged local authorities to stabilise food supply and families to stockpile daily necessities. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China sparks fear about Taiwan tensions, food shortages after families urged to stockpile ‘daily necessities’

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce urged local authorities to stabilise food supply and families to stockpile daily necessities
  • The notice ahead of winter and amid sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks sparked panic, with some linking it to war with Taiwan

Topic |   China food security
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 10:51pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing urged local authorities to stabilise food supply and families to stockpile daily necessities. Photo: Bloomberg Beijing urged local authorities to stabilise food supply and families to stockpile daily necessities. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing urged local authorities to stabilise food supply and families to stockpile daily necessities. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE