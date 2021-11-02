Beijing urged local authorities to stabilise food supply and families to stockpile daily necessities. Photo: Bloomberg
China sparks fear about Taiwan tensions, food shortages after families urged to stockpile ‘daily necessities’
- China’s Ministry of Commerce urged local authorities to stabilise food supply and families to stockpile daily necessities
- The notice ahead of winter and amid sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks sparked panic, with some linking it to war with Taiwan
Topic | China food security
Beijing urged local authorities to stabilise food supply and families to stockpile daily necessities. Photo: Bloomberg