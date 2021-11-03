US Trade Representative Katherine Tai attended a G7 trade summit in London in October. Photo: Reuters
US want trade law to combat Chinese overseas steel investment, Tai says, days after European Union deal
- US Trade Representative Katherine Tai told US steel industry executives she supports laws to combat circumvention of existing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties
- At the weekend, the US reached a new metals quota deal with the European Union to end a long-standing tariff dispute
Topic | US-China relations
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai attended a G7 trade summit in London in October. Photo: Reuters