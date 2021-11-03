Chinese Premier Li Keqiang chairs a symposium at the State Administration for Market Regulation. Photo: Xinhua
China must ease small firms’ tax burden amid ‘downward pressure’ on the economy, says Premier Li Keqiang
- Premier Li Keqiang says new policies are needed to offset the difficulties facing market entities, particularly small firms
- Vice-Premier Han Zheng in a speech reiterated local authorities must shore up energy supply this winter and spring
