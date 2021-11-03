Hot money flows could threaten the yuan’s stability. Photo: AFP Hot money flows could threaten the yuan’s stability. Photo: AFP
Hot money flows could threaten the yuan’s stability. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China ‘must prevent reversal’ of hot money flows as US kicks off monetary tapering, former official warns

  • Beijing says it has the policy tools to handle the effects of the Fed’s gradual removal of the monetary stimulus it has been providing for the US economy
  • But there are concerns among investors that this could result in a more unstable yuan, with large amounts of cash rushing into and out of the Chinese market

Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:15pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hot money flows could threaten the yuan’s stability. Photo: AFP Hot money flows could threaten the yuan’s stability. Photo: AFP
Hot money flows could threaten the yuan’s stability. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE