The decision to let families have up to three children was initially met with doubts on whether it would make much difference. Photo: Xinhua
China population: province may offer year of maternity leave in bid to reverse dramatic decline in births
- China announced in May that married couples may have up to three children, after data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country
- China’s census showed that the overall population reached 1.412 billion last year, but the number of new births fell for a fourth consecutive year to 12 million
Topic | China's population
