The decision to let families have up to three children was initially met with doubts on whether it would make much difference. Photo: Xinhua The decision to let families have up to three children was initially met with doubts on whether it would make much difference. Photo: Xinhua
The decision to let families have up to three children was initially met with doubts on whether it would make much difference. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China population: province may offer year of maternity leave in bid to reverse dramatic decline in births

  • China announced in May that married couples may have up to three children, after data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country
  • China’s census showed that the overall population reached 1.412 billion last year, but the number of new births fell for a fourth consecutive year to 12 million

Topic |   China's population
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:30pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The decision to let families have up to three children was initially met with doubts on whether it would make much difference. Photo: Xinhua The decision to let families have up to three children was initially met with doubts on whether it would make much difference. Photo: Xinhua
The decision to let families have up to three children was initially met with doubts on whether it would make much difference. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE