China urges citizens to stockpile ‘daily necessities’, sparking fears of food shortages
China food security: Beijing assures public vegetable production ‘basically normal’, enough wheat for 18 months
- China’s Ministry of Commerce published a notice on Monday encouraging authorities to do a good job in ensuring food supplies and stable prices ahead of winter
- The advice to stock up on daily necessities in case of emergencies prompted significant confusion, sending some rushing to supermarkets
02:01
