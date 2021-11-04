02:01

China Economy

China food security: Beijing assures public vegetable production ‘basically normal’, enough wheat for 18 months

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce published a notice on Monday encouraging authorities to do a good job in ensuring food supplies and stable prices ahead of winter
  • The advice to stock up on daily necessities in case of emergencies prompted significant confusion, sending some rushing to supermarkets

China food security
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:15pm, 4 Nov, 2021

