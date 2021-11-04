China has banned imports of both Taiwanese sugar apples (pictured) and wax apples. Photo: Getty Images
China’s ban on Taiwan apple imports triggers island’s first individual WTO complaint against Beijing, sources say
- Taiwan has raised the first complaint on its own against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) since they both joined 20 years ago
- The filing came after China’s customs administration stopped clearance of sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
