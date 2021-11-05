There are questions about whether China can meet the high standards set forth under the DEPA trade pact, which aims to provide a benchmark for digital trade rules. Image: Shutterstock There are questions about whether China can meet the high standards set forth under the DEPA trade pact, which aims to provide a benchmark for digital trade rules. Image: Shutterstock
China’s interest in DEPA digital trade pact raises questions about ‘domestic reforms’ and what could be the next big multilateral deal

  • Analysts and trade experts weigh in on China’s bid to join yet another economic pact that could draw interest on a global scale
  • DEPA is a dedicated digital trade agreement covering areas such as data e-commerce solicitations, e-documents, electronic identities, privacy and data retention

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:43am, 5 Nov, 2021

