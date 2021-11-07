China needs to feed its 1.4 billion people, around one fifth of the world’s population. Photo: AP China needs to feed its 1.4 billion people, around one fifth of the world’s population. Photo: AP
China needs to feed its 1.4 billion people, around one fifth of the world’s population. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
China food security: why is it important and what caused November’s panic buying?

  • China needs to feed 1.4 billion people, but African swine fever, the coronavirus and natural disasters have recently raised questions about food security
  • Imports play a key role in China’s food supply chain, but Beijing is also keen to boost the nation’s self-sufficiency

Topic |   China food security
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:15pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China needs to feed its 1.4 billion people, around one fifth of the world’s population. Photo: AP China needs to feed its 1.4 billion people, around one fifth of the world’s population. Photo: AP
China needs to feed its 1.4 billion people, around one fifth of the world’s population. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE