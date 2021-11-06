Chinese are among the most prolific spenders on luxury products. Photo: Getty Images
China’s luxury goods market: how big is it, and what impact has the coronavirus pandemic had?
- China accounts for more than a third of the global luxury goods market and its share is forecast to grow as more households earn upper-middle class incomes
- While retail spending during the pandemic has been sluggish, many Chinese have looked to luxury shopping as an alternative to experiences like holidays
