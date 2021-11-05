Debt issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in China is often used to fund infrastructure projects. Photo: Xinhua Debt issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in China is often used to fund infrastructure projects. Photo: Xinhua
Debt issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in China is often used to fund infrastructure projects. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Shanghai, Guangdong debt pilot programmes aim to reduce China’s hidden local government liabilities

  • Shanghai and Guangdong will focus on better self-regulation to curb hidden debt risks, while also looking to convert some of the debt into regonisable debt
  • Debt issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) have long been a major concern for the central government

Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 5 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Debt issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in China is often used to fund infrastructure projects. Photo: Xinhua Debt issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in China is often used to fund infrastructure projects. Photo: Xinhua
Debt issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in China is often used to fund infrastructure projects. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE