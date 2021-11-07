China’s exports grew by 27.1 per cent in October compared with a year earlier, while imports rose by 20.6 per cent last month. Photo: Reuters
China trade: export growth above expectations in October
- The country’s exports grew by 27.1 per cent in October compared with a year earlier, down from 28.1 per cent growth in September
- Imports rose by 20.6 per cent last month, year on year, up from 17.6 per cent growth in the previous month
Topic | China trade
