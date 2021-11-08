Soaring diesel prices are putting pressure on China’s independent truck drivers. Photo: Reuters Soaring diesel prices are putting pressure on China’s independent truck drivers. Photo: Reuters
China’s surging diesel prices ripple across logistics supply chain ahead of Singles’ Day shopping holiday

  • Diesel prices in China have hit 8,023.2 yuan (US$1,254) per tonne in the second half of the year, marking 64.4 per cent year-on-year growth
  • The rising price of diesel has come at a critical time for the logistics industry ahead of peak shopping and delivery season

Ji Siqi He Huifeng in Guangdongand Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:40pm, 8 Nov, 2021

