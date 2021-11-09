There were some positive aspects away from the downturn in interprovincial travel, with local tourism in some areas hanging on. Photo: Reuters
China travel industry recovery halted by coronavirus outbreaks, third-quarter trips down over 18 per cent
- Domestic trips in the third quarter fell by 18.3 per cent, deviating from the 247.1 per cent and 33 per cent growth in the first and second quarters
- The total number of domestic trips taken in the January-September period rose by 39.1 per cent year on year to 2.69 billion
Topic | China travel
