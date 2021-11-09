The digital yuan – developed by the central bank and now under trial in a dozen cities – adopts a two-tier structure, where the central bank issues the digital currency to authorised commercial banks, which then exchanges and circulates it to the public. Photo: Bloomberg The digital yuan – developed by the central bank and now under trial in a dozen cities – adopts a two-tier structure, where the central bank issues the digital currency to authorised commercial banks, which then exchanges and circulates it to the public. Photo: Bloomberg
China digital currency: push to ‘prudently advance’, improve design of e-yuan, central bank governor says

  • Since the roll-out of a pilot programme of the digital yuan in late 2019, digital yuan transactions have reached 62 billion yuan (US$9.7 billion)
  • About 1.6 million merchants across a wide range of businesses accept China’s central bank digital currency

Updated: 5:55pm, 9 Nov, 2021

