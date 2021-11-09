China has been ramping up its coal production since October, which has helped ease the nation’s power crisis. Photo: AFP
China power crisis: Zhejiang scraps rationing as electricity crunch shows signs of easing
- Zhejiang province ended electricity rationing on Monday, but warned cities to watch consumption and reduce energy use
- The State Grid Corporation of China, the electric utility provider for most provinces, also says power shortages have eased
Topic | China’s power crisis
China has been ramping up its coal production since October, which has helped ease the nation’s power crisis. Photo: AFP