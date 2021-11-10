China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5 per cent in October from a year earlier, up from 0.7 per cent in September. Photo: Bloomberg China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5 per cent in October from a year earlier, up from 0.7 per cent in September. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5 per cent in October from a year earlier, up from 0.7 per cent in September. Photo: Bloomberg
China inflation: consumers set to feel ‘stronger’ knock-on effect of rising factory-gate prices

  • China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 13.5 per cent in October from a year earlier, while the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5 per cent last month
  • Higher raw material prices, which have plagued mainly the metals-dependent industries, are now starting to spread to consumer goods

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 12:54pm, 10 Nov, 2021

