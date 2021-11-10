China’s exports grew by 27.1 per cent in October from a year earlier to US$300.2 billion – compared with the 28.1 per cent growth seen in September. Photo: AP China’s exports grew by 27.1 per cent in October from a year earlier to US$300.2 billion – compared with the 28.1 per cent growth seen in September. Photo: AP
China trade: surging export prices mask falling volumes, but turning point looms as Christmas orders dry up

  • China’s exports in October again beat expectations by growing 27.1 per cent from a year earlier
  • But analysts say surging prices have propped up the value of exports and concealed declining export volumes for some products

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 7:53pm, 10 Nov, 2021

