While China’s population grew last year, the number of births fell for the fourth consecutive year, forcing Beijing to alter its policies. Photo: Reuters
China population: rural families unwilling, unable to have more children faced with ‘life of inferiority’
- In the past, a higher fertility rate in rural areas compensated for a low rate in China’s cities, but demographers say that is no longer the case
- The cost of living, including education and housing, are putting a new generation of rural migrant workers off having kids
Topic | China's population
While China’s population grew last year, the number of births fell for the fourth consecutive year, forcing Beijing to alter its policies. Photo: Reuters