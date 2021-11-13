While China’s population grew last year, the number of births fell for the fourth consecutive year, forcing Beijing to alter its policies. Photo: Reuters While China’s population grew last year, the number of births fell for the fourth consecutive year, forcing Beijing to alter its policies. Photo: Reuters
While China’s population grew last year, the number of births fell for the fourth consecutive year, forcing Beijing to alter its policies. Photo: Reuters
China population: rural families unwilling, unable to have more children faced with ‘life of inferiority’

  • In the past, a higher fertility rate in rural areas compensated for a low rate in China’s cities, but demographers say that is no longer the case
  • The cost of living, including education and housing, are putting a new generation of rural migrant workers off having kids

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Nov, 2021

