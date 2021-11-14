Small and micro businesses are the backbone of China’s private sector. Photo: AP Small and micro businesses are the backbone of China’s private sector. Photo: AP
Explainer |
China’s SMEs: how important are small firms to the economy, and what challenges are they facing?

  • Small and medium-sized enterprises contribute substantially to China’s economy, including about 80 per cent of non-government employment
  • Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, they have faced numerous challenges, from rising production costs to regulatory tightening

Updated: 11:30pm, 14 Nov, 2021

