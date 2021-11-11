Beijing has refused to adopt a Western-style stimulus to support its economy during the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
China’s central bank expected to use ‘variety of tools’ to ensure ample liquidity and reasonable economic growth
- Beijing’s insistence on a tighter monetary approach, as well as more deleveraging, has raised concerns about the national economy
- Analysts expect a gradual improvement of credit to both enterprises and households, as well as further loosening by the central bank
Topic | China's economic recovery
Beijing has refused to adopt a Western-style stimulus to support its economy during the pandemic. Photo: Reuters