Beijing has refused to adopt a Western-style stimulus to support its economy during the pandemic. Photo: Reuters Beijing has refused to adopt a Western-style stimulus to support its economy during the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Beijing has refused to adopt a Western-style stimulus to support its economy during the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s central bank expected to use ‘variety of tools’ to ensure ample liquidity and reasonable economic growth

  • Beijing’s insistence on a tighter monetary approach, as well as more deleveraging, has raised concerns about the national economy
  • Analysts expect a gradual improvement of credit to both enterprises and households, as well as further loosening by the central bank

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 11 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has refused to adopt a Western-style stimulus to support its economy during the pandemic. Photo: Reuters Beijing has refused to adopt a Western-style stimulus to support its economy during the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Beijing has refused to adopt a Western-style stimulus to support its economy during the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE