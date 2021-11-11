US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the Biden administration is getting traction with China in talks over Beijing’s compliance with a Trump-era trade deal, but she declined to predict an outcome while discussions continue. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Boeing purchases seen as ‘weakness’ in US trade deal probe, hurt by ‘sour’ relations
- US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says the United States is exploring all weaknesses in China’s performance under the phase-one trade deal
- China is running far behind in its promises in the deal to boost purchases of US goods by US$200 billion during 2020 and 2021
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the Biden administration is getting traction with China in talks over Beijing’s compliance with a Trump-era trade deal, but she declined to predict an outcome while discussions continue. Photo: Bloomberg