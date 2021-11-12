Some people in China may have postponed purchases from October to take advantage of the Singles’ Day online shopping festival in November, which could have weakened retail sales last month. Photo: AFP
China’s economic recovery set to slow further, with ‘worst yet to come’ for both supply and demand
- A set of key economic data to be released Monday will be closely studied for signs that the slowdown is serious enough to prompt authorities to step up support
- Fixed asset investment, retail sales and industrial production growth in October are all expected to have slowed
