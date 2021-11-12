Younger Chinese are demanding more flexible work arrangements and employers are being forced to take note. Photo: AFP
China’s Gen Z workers are gaining more leverage, and they’re demanding changes
- Traditional employment relationships are changing in China, as Gen Z becomes the dominant force in the labour market
- Younger workers are demanding flexible work arrangements, better pay and sincerity from employers – who are taking note
Topic | China jobs
