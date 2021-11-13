The consumption voucher scheme in Hong Kong granted each eligible resident HK$5,000 worth of e-vouchers in stages since August. Photo: Sam Tsang The consumption voucher scheme in Hong Kong granted each eligible resident HK$5,000 worth of e-vouchers in stages since August. Photo: Sam Tsang
The consumption voucher scheme in Hong Kong granted each eligible resident HK$5,000 worth of e-vouchers in stages since August. Photo: Sam Tsang
Economy /  China Economy

China’s manufacturing hub proposes Hong Kong-style shopping vouchers to boost slowing economy

  • Guangdong announced nine policies aimed at jump-starting spending in commercial districts as well as boosting dining and tourism
  • Traditional brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce platforms are also included in proposed scheme, which is similar to Hong Kong’s consumption voucher scheme

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Luna Sun
Updated: 6:51am, 13 Nov, 2021

