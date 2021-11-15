Retail sales is key measurement of consumer spending in the world’s most populous nation. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | China’s economic recovery boosted as retail sales, industrial production growth beat expectations
- Retail sales and industrial production rose by 4.9 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively, in October from a year earlier
- Fixed-asset investment grew by 6.1 per cent in the January-October period, while the surveyed jobless rate remained at 4.9 per cent in October
