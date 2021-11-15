Boeing teams visited China earlier this year to perform technical test flights and simulator sessions on the 737 MAX. Photo: AFP Boeing teams visited China earlier this year to perform technical test flights and simulator sessions on the 737 MAX. Photo: AFP
Boeing
Boeing sees Biden, Xi meeting as ‘encouraging sign’ to get 737 MAX back in Beijing’s good graces

  • China has signalled it may be close to recertifying the 737 MAX, nearly a year after the passenger jet was cleared to fly in the United States
  • China was the first nation to ground the MAX, following crashes in 2018 and 2019, and has not allowed the jet to fly since

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:48pm, 15 Nov, 2021

