Boeing teams visited China earlier this year to perform technical test flights and simulator sessions on the 737 MAX. Photo: AFP
Boeing sees Biden, Xi meeting as ‘encouraging sign’ to get 737 MAX back in Beijing’s good graces
- China has signalled it may be close to recertifying the 737 MAX, nearly a year after the passenger jet was cleared to fly in the United States
- China was the first nation to ground the MAX, following crashes in 2018 and 2019, and has not allowed the jet to fly since
