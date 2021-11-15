China’s retail sales grew by 4.9 per cent in October compared with a year earlier, up from a 4.4 per cent increase in September. Photo: Reuters China’s retail sales grew by 4.9 per cent in October compared with a year earlier, up from a 4.4 per cent increase in September. Photo: Reuters
China’s consumption growth surprises analysts, and outlook for exports and property market remains uncertain

  • China’s economy had staged an impressive recovery from the impact of the coronavirus until numerous headwinds began taking their toll on economic growth
  • NBS official tells the Post that official database was recently updated with more historical data ‘to promote openness and transparency of statistics’

Orange Wang and Cyril Ip

Updated: 10:15pm, 15 Nov, 2021

