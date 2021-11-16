China’s leadership last year called for a breakthrough in biotechnology and seed production. Photo: Xinhua China’s leadership last year called for a breakthrough in biotechnology and seed production. Photo: Xinhua
China’s leadership last year called for a breakthrough in biotechnology and seed production. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China food security: Beijing signals overhaul of GM crop rules in push for seed industry breakthrough

  • The Ministry of Agriculture has proposed a series of regulatory changes to enhance competitiveness of China’s seed industry
  • Concerns about food supply have heightened over the past 18 months amid coronavirus disruptions and rivalry with the US

Topic |   China food security
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 4:33am, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s leadership last year called for a breakthrough in biotechnology and seed production. Photo: Xinhua China’s leadership last year called for a breakthrough in biotechnology and seed production. Photo: Xinhua
China’s leadership last year called for a breakthrough in biotechnology and seed production. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE