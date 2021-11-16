China’s leadership last year called for a breakthrough in biotechnology and seed production. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: Beijing signals overhaul of GM crop rules in push for seed industry breakthrough
- The Ministry of Agriculture has proposed a series of regulatory changes to enhance competitiveness of China’s seed industry
- Concerns about food supply have heightened over the past 18 months amid coronavirus disruptions and rivalry with the US
Topic | China food security
China’s leadership last year called for a breakthrough in biotechnology and seed production. Photo: Xinhua