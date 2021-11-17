China’s producer price index (PPI) reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
China’s inflation: why was official database updated with more historical data?
- China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 10.7 per cent in September, which at the time was reported as a record high
- But a rise to 13.5 per cent in October from a year earlier was only reported as the highest since July 1995 and not a record, due to updates to the official database
Topic | China inflation
China’s producer price index (PPI) reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products. Photo: AFP